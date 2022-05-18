This year the prestigious Cannes Film Festival has gotten extra-special as there are many Indian celebrities walking the red carpet. Yes, you read that right, fans are going to witness a lot of desi-ness at Cannes 2022. Having said that, a few prominent Indian stars have already walked the red carpet and made fashion gurus go woah. From Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi saree, Tamannaah Bhatia in ball gown to R Madhavan looking a total hottie in suit, it's a style feast. So, let's check out the list of all the Indian celebrities who have strutted the international red carpet in style. Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance as She Stuns in a Sabyasachi Saree on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi Saree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Tamannaah Bhatia in Dramatic Gown by Gauri & Nainika!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

R Madhavan in Manish Malhotra Suit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan Looking Fab!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Urvashi Rautela in an All-White Tony Ward Couture!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Pageant Buzz (@globalpageantbuzz)

