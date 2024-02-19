Cate Blanchett graced the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 in a sophisticated custom Louis Vuitton gown, created using a luxurious burgundy compact crepe jersey fabric. The gown was accentuated by leather sleeve caps and a daring open back. Enhancing the ensemble, she wore a captivating necklace from the esteemed French label, featuring repurposed pearls and stones. Her flawless makeup showcased subtle yet alluring hints of copper on her eyes and lips, perfectly complemented by a peach blush with touches of bronzer and highlighter, enhancing her radiant complexion. Completing the ensemble, her hair was elegantly tied into a sleek ponytail, adding a touch of refinement and completing the look with finesse. Cate Blanchett Birthday Special: Her Red Carpet Outings are Testament of Her Refined Taste and Sophisticated Choices (View Pics).

Cate Blanchett Wore a Custom Louis Vuitton Gown to the BAFTA Film Awards 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1)

Cate Blanchett at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024:

it's cate blanchett's world and we're just living in itpic.twitter.com/9El9lZbX6c — lev (@blanchettpike) February 19, 2024

View Cate Blanchett’s Pics From the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Here:

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton for BAFTA 2024 pic.twitter.com/pfQHutiYWs — ℳári (@cakeblanchett_) February 18, 2024

View Cate Blanchett’s Video From the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Here:

