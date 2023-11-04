Madhuri Dixit, known for her phenomenal performances and supreme style taste, has served Dilwali fashion inspiration with her latest set of pics on Instagram. In the photos shared, the Dhak Dhak girl could be seen rocking a green paithani saree which she paired with golden nath and long neckpiece, exuding Maharashtrian style vibes. Indeed, we totally love MD's subtle style with minimalistic makeup game. Check out her stylish pics below! Diwali 2023 Fashion: Sonam Kapoor's Heavily Embellished Off-White Lehenga Choli is the Perfect Choice to Ace Deepawali Style (See Pics).

Madhuri Dixit in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)