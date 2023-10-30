Sonam Kapoor has shared some super elegant and stylish pictures of her on social media which serves as major fashion inspiration for Diwali 2023. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a heavily embellished off-white lehenga choli with glass patchwork. She accessorised the look with a diamond choker necklace paired with matching earrings and a ring. She opted for a straight hair look and glam makeup with nude lipstick shade, contoured cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, brown eyeshadow and drawn brows. Diwali 2023 will be observed on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Also known as Deepawali, the festival is a five-day celebration observed in the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashvin and Kartika. People deck up in their traditional avatars to mark this occasion. Sonam Kapoor Says I Miss Being in Front of the Camera and Can’t Wait To Get Back (View Post).

Here's Sonam Kapoor's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

