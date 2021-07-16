American musician, 25, Doja Cat put on quite a sensational show at Pretty Little Thing x Winnie Harlow launch party at La Mesa Lounge in Los Angeles. The “Kiss Me More” was a sheer delight as she ditched bra from her most daring look till date. Doja walked in donning a black lace-up cutout dress with matching bikini bottom and a mask! To elevate the glam quotient of her look, Doja wore lifted heels with embellished strap.

Check Out Doja Cat's OOTN Attending Pretty Little Thing x Winnie Harlow Launch Party

Doja Cat Went Braless in a Lace-Up Cutout Dress With the Highest Slit pic.twitter.com/O3qnLeZ2Cu — Glowy Minds (@MindsGlowy) July 15, 2021

More Pics of Doja Cat From The Event

