Dua Lipa's fashion statement is turning heads as she flaunts an uber-cool look in a black beaded coat paired with dark blue jeans. The "Levitating" singer shared her latest style on social media, showcasing her red-dyed hair, complemented by striking red nails. With a simple and classy nude makeup, Dua exudes effortless elegance in her Instagram pictures, captivating fans with her impeccable style sense and sartorial choices. Dua Lipa Expresses Gratitude to Golden Globes, Playfully Mentions ‘Missing Reclining Chair’ While Struggling To Sit in Dress (Watch Video).

See Dua Lipa's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)