Dua Lipa recently shared some stunning pictures wearing a sparkly colourful dress on her Instagram handle. She is seen donning a high ponytail in the pictures. Posing alongside the pool, Dua looks drop-dead gorgeous in these pictures. She is also seen wearing butterfly rings and a stunning embellished neckpiece. "Gorgeous beautiful colors [sic]," a user commented on her pictures. Another user commented, "I can't believe your beauty [sic]," on the pop star's picture. Dua Lipa Makes Red Carpet Debut With Her New Boyfriend Romain Gavras (View Pics).

Check Dua Lipa's Stunning Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)