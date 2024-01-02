Dua Lipa embraced 2024 with open arms in the heart of Jaipur. Wrapped in a sexy halter dress, she glimmered beneath majestic Mughal arches, her figure bathed in the warm glow of flickering candlelight. The singers' pose breathed regality, a modern-day queen amidst ancient grandeur. Sharing the joy, Dua uploaded joyful snapshots from her New Year's Eve bash with folks on Instagram. Indeed, her Jaipur New Year's Eve was a tapestry woven from ancient beauty, joyful celebration and the promise of a fresh year. Dua Lipa Is Grateful As She Ends Her 2023 in India; Singer Sips Tea, Poses With Elephant in Short Yellow Kurta (View Pics).

Dua Lipa Rings in New Year in India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

