The Golden Globe Awards 2023 are getting started up and celebs are gracing the red carpet in style. Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez were spotted together. While the Wednesday star looked gorgeous in her peach ruffled dress that had a cut-out on the waist, the Only Murders in the Building actor looked stunning in a long purple velvet gown and big poofy sleeves. Golden Globes Awards 2023: From Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez to Jr NTR – Celebs Hit the Red Carpet in Style.

Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez

