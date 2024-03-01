Hania Aamir looks happy, relaxed, and joyful as she captivates her fans in a simple yet stylish full pink churidar, flaunting ethnic fashion at its finest. The churidar boasts intricate embroidered threadwork, adding to its charm. Completing her ensemble, she accessorises with white sandals and dangling oxidised earrings. Her pink makeup, delicately applied to her eyes, lips, and cheeks, gives her a flushed and pretty-in-pink look. With her hair left loose, she exudes a relaxed vibe, perfecting her overall appearance. Hania Aamir Looks Gorgeous in a Royal Blue Lehenga Adorned With Gold Embroidery Work (View Pics).

View Hania Aamir’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

