The Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which aired from July to November 2024 on ARY Digital, quickly became one of the top five Pakistani shows of the year. Starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as Sharjeena and Mustafa, it tells the unique and relatable story of a top student who enters a marriage of convenience with a carefree guy. Now, due to overwhelming public demand, it's returning to Pak TV Channel ARY Digital again from December 31, 2024, airing daily at 10 PM. Indian fans need not worry—Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is also available for streaming on its official YouTube channel, where all episodes are free to watch. While viewers eagerly await news of a second season, no official announcement has been made yet. ‘Splitsvilla Nahi Hai’: Elvish Yadav Reveals Why Digvijay Rathee Was Evicted From Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' Returns to TV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Watch All Episodes of 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' on YouTube:

