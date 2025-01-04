Videos of Pakistani actresses Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill have gone viral, which sees them enjoying the festivities at Yashma’s sister Arooba Gill's wedding, where they delighted guests with their energetic dance moves to Bollywood hits. Videos of the duo performing on popular tracks, including Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala’s Badi Mushkil from Lajja (2001) and Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty’s Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast from Jung (2000), quickly surfaced on social media. They also danced to Jazzy B's Dil Lutiya and Katrina Kaif's iconic Chikni Chameli from Agneepath (2012), adding to the vibrant celebration. Have a look! ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ Re-Run: Here’s When and Where To Watch Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa’s Pakistani Show on TV and Online!

Hania Aamir Grooves to Katrina Kaif's "Chikni Chameli" Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ek shayar 🫣 (@shayar33280)

Hania Aamir Dances to Madhuri Dixit's "Badi Mushkil" Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murtaza Ali Shah (@murtazaviews)

"Dil Lutiya" Performance by Hania Aamir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ek shayar 🫣 (@shayar33280)

