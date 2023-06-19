Hina Khan, who's one of the most loved star in showbiz, is also a fashion force to reckon with. Her impeccable style sense has always grabbed attention and we love her for being super charismatic all day, everyday. Now, the girl recently shot for a sexy photoshoot and oh-boy the outcome is super jaw-dropping. Right from posing in a hot nightwear lingerie, taking a soap-y shower to serving eleganza in glam black and white outfits, she's slaying it. Here, check out her bold photoshoot pics below. Hina Khan Is 'Kashmir Ki Kali' As Poses in Ethnic Outfits on Occasion of Eid (View Pics).

Hina Khan's Sizzling Hot Photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iDiva (@idivaofficial)

