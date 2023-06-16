The enchanting chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad took center stage as they attended the mehendi function of Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol. Saba took to Instagram and shared some captivating pictures, the Actress looked stunning in a beautiful yellow saree and her hair elegantly styled in a low bun, complemented by flawless makeup. Hrithik, known for his impeccable fashion sense, looked dapper in an all-black three-piece sherwani, exuding his signature charm. Hrithik Roshan Holding Saba Azad’s Heels in Front of Guests at NMACC Event Is Ultimate Boyfriend Goals! Photos Go Viral. Check Out The Pictures Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)