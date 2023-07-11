Huma Qureshi has shared glamorous photos of her on social media. The Tarla actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in an all-white pantsuit set. The three-piece outfit consists of a waistcoat, blazer and cropped trousers. Her middle-parted sleek open-hair look serves major hairstyle goals. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with a layered necklace. Her small hoop earrings added a glam quotient to the look. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the look serves major fashion goals. Huma Qureshi Drops Uber Cool Snaps in Neon Green Athleisure For Tarla Promotions (View Pics).

Check Huma Qureshi's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

