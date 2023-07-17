As Janhvi Kapoor gears up for the release of her upcoming film Bawaal, she has been captivating fans with her fashion choices. The actress took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures in which she donned a denim skirt and top. Her outfit consisted of a studded cropped top that showcased intricate detailing, exuding sophistication. With contrasting stitching and the brand's signature buttons, the ensemble exuded refined elegance. Janhvi effortlessly carried herself with confidence, radiating charm in the jacket. Complementing the top, she opted for a perfectly tailored denim mini-skirt that accentuated her figure, providing a sleek and flattering fit. Janhvi Kapoor Drops Pics From Her Tropical Vacay! Actress Sports White Shirt and Shows Off Her No-Makeup Avatar in These New Photos.