As Janhvi Kapoor gears up for the release of her upcoming film Bawaal, she has been captivating fans with her fashion choices. The actress took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures in which she donned a denim skirt and top. Her outfit consisted of a studded cropped top that showcased intricate detailing, exuding sophistication. With contrasting stitching and the brand's signature buttons, the ensemble exuded refined elegance. Janhvi effortlessly carried herself with confidence, radiating charm in the jacket. Complementing the top, she opted for a perfectly tailored denim mini-skirt that accentuated her figure, providing a sleek and flattering fit. Janhvi Kapoor Drops Pics From Her Tropical Vacay! Actress Sports White Shirt and Shows Off Her No-Makeup Avatar in These New Photos.
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)