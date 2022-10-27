Janhvi Kapoor and her stunning style statements have always made fans swoon over her exuberance and beauty! This time, the B-town actress stepped out for the promotions of Mili in strappy red gown and turned heads with all the glam and grace! She donned a halter-neck body-hugging dress that was styled with minimal accessories and hot make-up. She kept it bold in the red lipstick and black-winged eyeliner that went perfectly well with the gorgeous outfit! Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Outfits That Will Strike a Chord with Girls-Next-Door!

View Pics of Janhvi Kapoor in Strappy Red Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

