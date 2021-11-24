Actor Shahid Kapoor visually treated his fans as he shared a stunning photo series flaunting his dapper style on his Instagram handle. Shahid writes, "Wake up n pose". His fans headed to the comments section to shower love upon the Jersey actor. In the post, the actor was seen wearing black jeans and a t-shirt which he paired with a cream jacket. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid has been making a lot of buzz ever since his upcoming remake Jersey was announced. The trailer released on November 23 and is garnering a lot of positive reactions.

Check Shahid Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

