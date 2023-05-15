Kapil Sharma attended a recent fashion show and he along with his daughter Anayra looked adorable in a matching black suit with shiny blazer. Anayra wore a shiny black dress as well. Bharti Singh also made an appearance with Krushna Abhishek, who held her son Laksh in his arms as they walked down the ramp. Krushna wore a black outfit with embroidered gold on the blazer and Bharti matched in blue with her son. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Son Laksh Turns One! Check Out the Cute Photoshoot Pics of the Couple’s Baby Boy ‘Golla’.

Watch the Video Here:

#KapilSharma's three-year-old daughter Anayra walks the ramp for the first time and owns it at a recent fashion show; #BhartiSingh also walks the ramp with #KrushnaAbhishek, who holds her son Laksh in his arms@KapilSharmaK9 @bharti_lalli @Krushna_KAS #entertainment #fashion pic.twitter.com/PREvn8cxNk — HT City (@htcity) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)