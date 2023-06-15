Karisma Kapoor shared a bomb photo of her with a beautiful view of a beach in the background, also featuring her sister Kareena Kapoor. Karisma pouted for a selfie in sunglasses wearing a printed black and blue bikini, while Kareena was seen sitting a hammock and scrolling on her phone. Karisma Kapoor's Saree Collection Will Impress All The Saree Lovers.

Check Out Karisma's Selfie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)