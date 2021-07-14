The full look of Kartik Aaryan from Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021 is finally unveiled. And well, the actor looks like a total 'Dhamaka' in the frame. His photo sees him wearing a fur jacket above a white shirt and looking straight into the lenses. We also kinda loved Kartik's messed-up hairstyle for the shoot.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

