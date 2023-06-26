Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood diva, has been serving major style inspiration with her latest pictures from her New York vacation. In a series of stunning images, Katrina can be seen rocking a beautiful blue floral off-shoulder dress that perfectly accentuates her graceful demeanor. Post the success of Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the couple jet off to New York for vacation. They were spotted in twinning outfits at the airport. Katrina Kaif Beats the Summer Heat in a Cool Blue Striped Shirt! Tiger 3 Actress’ New Pics on Insta Are All Things Gorgeous.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

