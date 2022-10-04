Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are style icons and the gorgeous ladies posed together for stylish photos during the Balenciaga Fashion Show. The event was held in Paris on October 1. The sisters made heads turns with their chic avatars. Khloé rocked in all-black ensemble, whereas Kylie looked chic in hot pink outfit. The girls served glamour! Kylie Jenner Mistaken for Angelia Jolie As She Flaunts Baby Bangs With a Pout.

Khloé Kardashian And Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

