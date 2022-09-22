Kim Kardashian recently appeared on Good Morning America (GMA) to promote the upcoming season 2 of The Kardashians. For the show, she opted for a black long-sleeved turtle-neck top and animal-printed boots that extended into high-waist pants. However, it's her credit card earrings that grabbed the cynosure of her fans who were left stunned! Kim's Balenciaga danglers that are known to cost around $425 made heads turn completely. View pics of the American star wearing the credit card earrings below. Kanye West Says '80 Per Cent' of the Time Kim Kardashian Has Their Kids

View Pics of Kim Kardashian Wearing Credit Card Earrings:

Did you catch #KimKardashian wearing $425 #Balenciaga credit card logo earrings to her visit to #GMA ? pic.twitter.com/qrqXWtKfXh — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) September 21, 2022

Kim in NYC

Kim Kardashian in NYC this morning. pic.twitter.com/dyuXG4ETmy — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) September 20, 2022

Did You Catch the Earrings?

Kim Kardashian arriving at a hotel in NYC on September 20. pic.twitter.com/i8adv2oWIb — . (@viralinformat) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)