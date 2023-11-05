Kim Kardashian delighted her followers by sharing adorable Halloween snapshots of her kids' imaginative costumes. Her youngest, Psalm, showcased his versatility by dressing up as both Leonardo the ninja turtle and a brave fireman. Meanwhile, Chicago displayed her whimsical side with a cute ghost outfit, and she also transformed into an adorable kitty, adding a dose of enchantment to the Halloween festivities in the Kardashian household. Kim Kardashian and North West Channel Iconic Duo Cher and Dionne From Clueless for Halloween. View Pics of Psalm and Chicago: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)