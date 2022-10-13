Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon turned muse for designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week 2022 and impressed all with her walk. For the ramp, the diva was seen wearing a heavily embroidered lehenga-choli with embellishments all over it. Not to miss, the neatly done hairdo and shiny makeup. Kriti Sanon Aces High Fashion With Functionality, Wears A Dress With A Detachable Tote Bag!

Kriti Sanon for Shantnu and Nikhil:

