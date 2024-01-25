Kriti Sanon consistently impresses as a fashion icon, serving stunning looks that never cease to capture our attention. In her most recent social media post, the actress effortlessly pulls off a chic full-sleeved red sweater dress for the launch of the song "Gulaab" from her latest movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She captioned the post, "Winter fashion done right." The bold burgundy belt and stylish leather boots elevate the look’s hotness quotient. The look is completed with silver hoop earrings. For the makeup, she takes the minimalistic route. She looks fresh-faced, with a hint of pink on her eyes and lips and a winged liner for just a touch of drama. We say she got the winter look down to perfection! Kriti Sanon Nails the Denim-on-Denim Look for the Promotion of Her Upcoming Film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (See Pics).

View Kriti Sanon’s Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

