Kylie Jenner is considered an icon in the fashion world. Her bold fashion choices always manage to gain traction on social media. The 25-year-old fashion mogul recently shared BTS pictures from her latest cosmetics shoot. Kylie Jenner can be seen wearing a long-sleeved sheer dark grey dress with a visible nude bra under. Kylie shows off her curves and hefty cleavage in the sexy ensemble as she poses for her latest shoot. Kylie Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Swimwear Look on Instagram! Watch the Beauty Mogul Flaunting Her Sexy Curves in Green Bandeau Bikini – VIDEO.

Kylie Jenner Shows-Off Curves

Kylie Jenner Latest Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Shows Her Abs

Kylie Jenner Latest Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner New Look

Kylie Jenner Latest Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Sheer Greey Dress

Kylie Jenner Latest Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Sexy Pictures

Kylie Jenner Latest Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Latest Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner Latest Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Latest Photos

Kylie Jenner Latest Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)