Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Rocks the Relaxed Style in a Chic, Casual White Top and Ripped Blue Denims (View Pics)

Antonela Roccuzzo, along with her football superstar husband Lionel Messi, has always been a style icon at red carpet events and fashion outings. But now, as a mom and entrepreneur, she's slaying the casual chic game like never before!

Socially Nimmi Mathai| Feb 22, 2024 10:29 AM IST

Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of football superstar Lionel Messi, has been turning heads with her effortlessly stylish outfit! Recently, she was seen rocking her go-to look, a trendy white crop top paired with ripped jeans and white sneakers. She adds a touch of glam with minimal jewellery, including a sleek smartwatch and a dainty gold bracelet, along with sleek black sunglasses. With minimalistic makeup and just a hint of gloss on her lips, she keeps it fresh and fab! And let's not forget her luscious, long locks left loose, perfectly complementing the chic and relaxed vibe of her outfit! Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Looks Hot as Hell in Revealing LBD and Sexy Boots at Paris Fashion Week, View Pics and Videos.

View Antonela Roccuzzo's Pics Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Antonela Roccuzzo #in-large#380#214" alt="Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Messages: Netizens Share Photos, Wallpapers, and Tweets To Celebrate the Auspicious Day" title="Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Messages: Netizens Share Photos, Wallpapers, and Tweets To Celebrate the Auspicious Day" /> Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Messages: Netizens Share Photos, Wallpapers, and Tweets To Celebrate the Auspicious Day
  • Videos
    Farmers Protest 2024: Protesting Farmers Claim One Protester Died, Suspend 'Delhi Chalo' March For Two Days Till February 23 Farmers Protest 2024: Protesting Farmers Claim One Protester Died, Suspend 'Delhi Chalo' March For Two Days Till February 23
    • Close
    Search

    Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Rocks the Relaxed Style in a Chic, Casual White Top and Ripped Blue Denims (View Pics)

    Antonela Roccuzzo, along with her football superstar husband Lionel Messi, has always been a style icon at red carpet events and fashion outings. But now, as a mom and entrepreneur, she's slaying the casual chic game like never before!

    Socially Nimmi Mathai| Feb 22, 2024 10:29 AM IST

    Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of football superstar Lionel Messi, has been turning heads with her effortlessly stylish outfit! Recently, she was seen rocking her go-to look, a trendy white crop top paired with ripped jeans and white sneakers. She adds a touch of glam with minimal jewellery, including a sleek smartwatch and a dainty gold bracelet, along with sleek black sunglasses. With minimalistic makeup and just a hint of gloss on her lips, she keeps it fresh and fab! And let's not forget her luscious, long locks left loose, perfectly complementing the chic and relaxed vibe of her outfit! Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Looks Hot as Hell in Revealing LBD and Sexy Boots at Paris Fashion Week, View Pics and Videos.

    View Antonela Roccuzzo's Pics Here:

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Antonela Roccuzzo Antonela Roccuzzo Images Antonela Roccuzzo Lionel Messi Antonela Roccuzzo Pics Antonela Roccuzzo Pictures Lionel Messi Antonela Roccuzzo
    You might also like
    ‘Feliz 2024!’ Lionel Messi Celebrates New Year With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids, Shares Pictures on Instagram
    Football

    ‘Feliz 2024!’ Lionel Messi Celebrates New Year With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids, Shares Pictures on Instagram
    Man Beaten Up by Security After He Allegedly Tried To Photograph Lionel Messi and His Wife Antonela Roccuzzo at Miami Restaurant
    Football

    Man Beaten Up by Security After He Allegedly Tried To Photograph Lionel Messi and His Wife Antonela Roccuzzo at Miami Restaurant
    Tags:
    Antonela Roccuzzo Antonela Roccuzzo Images Antonela Roccuzzo Lionel Messi Antonela Roccuzzo Pics Antonela Roccuzzo Pictures Lionel Messi Antonela Roccuzzo
    You might also like
    ‘Feliz 2024!’ Lionel Messi Celebrates New Year With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids, Shares Pictures on Instagram
    Football

    ‘Feliz 2024!’ Lionel Messi Celebrates New Year With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids, Shares Pictures on Instagram
    Man Beaten Up by Security After He Allegedly Tried To Photograph Lionel Messi and His Wife Antonela Roccuzzo at Miami Restaurant
    Football

    Man Beaten Up by Security After He Allegedly Tried To Photograph Lionel Messi and His Wife Antonela Roccuzzo at Miami Restaurant
    Antonela Roccuzzo Parties in Miami, Shares Pics With Husband Lionel Messi, Victoria Beckham and Elena Galera
    Lifestyle

    Antonela Roccuzzo Parties in Miami, Shares Pics With Husband Lionel Messi, Victoria Beckham and Elena Galera
    ‘Vacay’ Lionel Messi Enjoys Vacation With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Ahead of His Inter Miami Debut (See Pic)
    Football

    ‘Vacay’ Lionel Messi Enjoys Vacation With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Ahead of His Inter Miami Debut (See Pic)
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Inter Miami
    100K+ searches
    Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake
    100K+ searches
    Napoli vs Barcelona
    100K+ searches
    Liverpool vs Luton Town
    50K+ searches
    Porto vs Arsenal
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change
    Telangana
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Inter Miami
    100K+ searches
    Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake
    100K+ searches
    Napoli vs Barcelona
    100K+ searches
    Liverpool vs Luton Town
    50K+ searches
    Porto vs Arsenal
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma