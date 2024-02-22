Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Rocks the Relaxed Style in a Chic, Casual White Top and Ripped Blue Denims (View Pics)

Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of football superstar Lionel Messi, has been turning heads with her effortlessly stylish outfit! Recently, she was seen rocking her go-to look, a trendy white crop top paired with ripped jeans and white sneakers. She adds a touch of glam with minimal jewellery, including a sleek smartwatch and a dainty gold bracelet, along with sleek black sunglasses. With minimalistic makeup and just a hint of gloss on her lips, she keeps it fresh and fab! And let's not forget her luscious, long locks left loose, perfectly complementing the chic and relaxed vibe of her outfit! Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Looks Hot as Hell in Revealing LBD and Sexy Boots at Paris Fashion Week, View Pics and Videos.

View Antonela Roccuzzo's Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

