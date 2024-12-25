Legendary footballer Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, celebrated Christmas 2024 with their family. Messi's wife shared a few glimpses of their Christmas celebration on her Instagram handle. The Argentine legend married Antonela Roccuzzo in June 2017. The couple is blessed with three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Lionel Messi Joining Manchester City? Pep Guardiola Considering Taking Inter Miami Football Star on Loan for Rest of Premier League 2024-25 Season.

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Celebrates Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

