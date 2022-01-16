Few days ago there were rumours doing rounds citing Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have called off their relationship. Kapoor shared a post on Instagram in which he mentioned ‘Ain’t no place for shady rumours’. The lovebirds were photographed today post their lunch date at Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai. Malaika looked hot in a white mini dress that has lace panels and long billowing sleeves. She kept her look simple yet chic and paired her outfit with black ankle-length boots. Arjun too looked dapper in light blue coloured hoodie that he paired with black denim and sneakers.

Malaika And Arjun Post Lunch Date

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Stylish Lovebirds

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

