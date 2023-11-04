Janhvi Kapoor graced the MAMI Film Festival with her presence, turning heads in a shimmery beige corset gown, adorned with minimal jewelry. Her outfit choice sparked mixed reactions among her fans, but the actress' confident and radiant appearance stole the spotlight as she enthusiastically greeted paparazzi with a beaming smile. While many praised her look, a fan comment saying, "Bawaal Lag Rahi Ho", managed to grab attention. Janhvi Kapoor: The Queen of Neutrals, Sets the Internet Ablaze in a Sexy, Body-Hugging Nude Dress! (View Pics).

