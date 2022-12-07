Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala, where Markle was spotted in an off-the-shoulder white dress from Louis Vuitton. Her ensemble resembled Kate Middleton's green dress at the recent Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston. According to a press release, the couple was chosen to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation award for "recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation.” Markle’s outfit oozed grace, and she was stunning at the ceremony. Get details of her look below. Meghan Markle Outfits' Photos From NYC Visit: 3 out 3 for Duchess of Sussex As She Stuns in LBD, Strapless Jumpsuit and Bermuda Shorts!

Check Out The Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

