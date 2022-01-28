Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding ceremony was a magical affair. The couple tied the knot as per South Indian as well as Bengali traditions. Mouni has shared her wedding pictures from the Bengali wedding ceremony and she’s looking breathtakingly beautiful as a Bengali bride. She looked gorgeous in a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga and adorned exquisite emerald and uncut diamond jewellery by ANMOL. Mouni looked classic in the smokey-eyes makeup and her overall style gave her a regal look.

Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar’s Bengali Wedding Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

