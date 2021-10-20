Time and again, Bengali actress Mouni Roy flaunts her spiritual and philosophical side on Instagram. Be it visiting Isha Foundation or paying odes to literary geniuses from Rabindranath Tagore to Jane Austen. She recently had an opportunity to meet Indian spiritual leader, Mata Amritanandamayi, often known simply as Amma. Mouni, dressed in a beautiful classic red and golden Banarasi saree, took blessings from Amma. She also shared more photos looking like the ethereal Bengali beauty.

Check Photos of Mouni Roy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)