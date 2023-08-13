Mrunal Thakur is not just a brilliant actress but also a fashion inspiration for many. The “Sita Ramam” actress recently attended the IFFM event in a dazzling outfit to receive the best film award for her movie. Mrunal wore a high-neck collar sparkling metallic gown. Her appearance was completed by her sleek hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, dewy cheeks, and glossy lips. The pearl earrings also caught attention. She shared pictures of her latest look on her Instagram, and we can’t get over it. Sita Ramam Clocks 1 Year: Mrunal Thakur Shares Memorable Moments From the Sets.

