Mrunal Thakur is treating her fans with stylish attires as the actress is buys promoting her upcoming Telugu film, Sita Ramam. She exudes her inner charisma in yellow ethnic ensemble and looked gorgeous in the radiant outfit. No doubt, she serves glam in yellow crop top with a closed halter neck that's layered with a long shrug. The sharara pants completes her ethnic look. Even the minimal make-up and messy bun added charm to her fashionable look perfectly. Mrunal Thakur Looks Ethnic Chic in Yellow and Pink Lehenga; View Stylish Pics of Sita Ramam Actress!

View Pics of Mrunal Thakur in Yellow Traditional Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

