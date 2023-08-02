Nora Fatehi has shared some glamorous pictures of her on social media. The Street Dancer 3D actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a blue sequin halterneck top paired with inside-out denim pants. The Bollywood actor styled the look with a purple furry jacket. Nora accessorised the look with multi-layered silver necklaces. She paired the look with strappy silver heels. The actor-dancer styled her tresses in beautiful curls and a high ponytail. "You thought i was feelin u? Nah [sic]," Nora Fatehi captioned the stylish Instagram post. Nora Fatehi Attends Manish Malhotra's Fashion Show in Shimmery Saree Gown With Plunging Neckline (View Pics).

Check Nora Fatehi's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

