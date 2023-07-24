Nora Fatehi has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Street Dancer 3D actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a sleeveless midnight blue saree gown with a plunging neckline. The Bollywood actor accessorised the look with a matching mini bag along with silver and diamond rings. She styled her middle-parted open hair with soft curls. The look styled by Aastha Sharma serves major fashion goals. "All this good energy got you all in your feelings [sic]," Nora Fateshi wrote in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. Hip Hop India: Nora Fatehi and Remo D’Souza’s Amazon mini TV Show Breaks Guinness World Record With Largest On-Ground Hip-Hop Dance Performance (View Pics).

Check Nora Fatehi's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

