Kareena Kapoor Khan is turning heads! During her upcoming film crew's song launch for "Choli," the actress's fashion sense and impeccable taste were fully displayed. Recently, she dazzled in a halter neck black top and thigh slit skirt, presenting a complete vision of elegance. With minimal makeup, she let her outfit do all the talking, showcasing her beauty effortlessly. Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Are Ready To 'Steal It, Risk It, Fake It' As Gorgeous Flight Attendants (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Rocks This Black Ensemble

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

