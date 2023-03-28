Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Her name is Kareena Kapoor Khan and she is always spot-on at her fashion game.

Kareena was busy with her endorsement work on Tuesday. For the event, she sported two looks. Firstly, she made the heads spin with her glamorous avatar in an orange outfit. With minimal make-up, Kareena looked absolutely fab in the one-shoulder dress. She kept her hair loose.

Also Read | Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler Reveal Nicknames for Each Other Ahead of Film's Premiere and They Are Hilarious yet Adorable!.

For the second look, she opted for a yellow pantsuit. She completed the look with yellow hoops and tied her hair in a ponytail.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVYpS8vnHB/

Also Read | Kokdu: Season of Deity – 5 Reasons Why The Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang Series Ended In A Dull Finale.

Fans praised her look with heart emojis on her fan page.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Kareena also recently went to Mitha Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon (Mumbai) to promote foundational learning (in early grades) as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF India's initiative #EveryChildReading. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)