Parineeti Chopra is back to work with a new reality show titled Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan. The actress is busy promoting the show on social media. The actress took to Instagram today to share a few pictures from one of the shoots for the same show. She wore a black lehenga that had golden embroidery on it. She paired the ensemble with chunky gold jewellery and minimal makeup.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram

