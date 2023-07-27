Priya Bapat has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The City Of Dreams actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a colourful playsuit. The Bollywood actor styled the look with strappy white footwear. Priya looks absolutely stunning in her curly hairstyle by Neelam Patel. The actor looks absolutely radiant in her subtle makeup look by Saurabh Kapde. "When you love your hair and your outfit [sic]," Priya Bapat added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. Priya Bapat Looks Gorgeous in Orange Saree, 'City Of Dreams' Actor Shares Ethnic Look On Insta.

Here's Priya Bapat's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Bapat (@priyabapat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)