Priyanka Chopra and team have arrived in London for the promotions of the spy thriller series, Citadel. The actress once again slayed the promotional activity with her chic style statement. Priyanka looked ravishing in an all-black body-hugging dress with high neck, full-sleeved and thigh-high slit. The smokey eye, subtle lip shade, messy hair bun and minimal jewels gave her a stunning look. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Arrive in Stunning Silver Dress with Pink Cape and Lacy Shirt with Blazer at Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch (View Pics and Videos).

Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Promotions

