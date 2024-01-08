Ranveer Singh, known for his impeccable style in Bollywood, continues to set fashion benchmarks with his latest Instagram post. Embracing the desi 'Men in Black' vibe, the actor dons a sophisticated ebony black sherwani, capturing attention with his suave look. Accompanied by matching trousers, sunglasses, and a stylish wristwatch, Ranveer's ensemble radiates elegance, making it an ideal choice for those gearing up for wedding celebrations. The series of photos shared on Instagram showcase the actor's flair for fashion, reaffirming his status as one of B-town's most stylish trendsetters. Ranveer Singh Opens Up On Bond With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Director Karan Johar, Says 'We Have Dilli Ki Aunty Within Us'.

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

