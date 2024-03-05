Rhea Kapoor, sister of actress Sonam Kapoor and a stylist for Bollywood celebrities, recently shared a delightful photo on social media. The picture features the to-be Ambani Bahu, Radhika Merchant, who is soon to be married to Anant Ambani. She is dressed in a stylish outfit for one of their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Radhika looked adorable in a blue dress adorned with a zebra and leopard print. She accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and a matching hat. Her makeup was beautifully done, with shades of dark mauve on her cheeks, lips, and eyes. Her eyes were accentuated with liner and kohl, enhancing her charm. With her hair left loose, Radhika exuded relaxed and playful vibes. Radhika Merchant All Photos From Pre-Wedding Festivities With Anant Ambani: Decoding Ambani Bahu's Dazzling Outfits and Fashion Choices (View Pics).

View Radhika Merchant’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

