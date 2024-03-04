On the first day of her pre-wedding celebration, Radhika Merchant wore a breathtaking custom gown by Versace for the event. Transitioning to another event, she adorned a mesmerising golden Manish Malhotra lehenga, adorned with an intricately embellished metal mesh drape sparkling with over 20,000 Swarovski crystals, a masterpiece crafted by 70 skilled artisans. At another event, she wore a resplendent three-coloured Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla chikankari ghagra, featuring the duo's iconic embroidery technique, paired with a western-style embroidered blouse adorned with pearls, stones, sequins, and resham. Adding a touch of vivacity, she embraced a colourful fringe dress for a pre-wedding party, portraying her playful side with flair. Concluding the series of stunning ensembles, Radhika graced yet another pre-wedding event in a breathtakingly gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani saree, epitomising sheer beauty in every outfit she wore. Is Radhika Merchant's Dress at Her Pre-Wedding Celebrations with Anant Ambani Inspired by Blake Lively's 2022 MET Gala Outfit?.

Radhika Merchant in a Custom Versace Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loveleen Ramchandani (@loveleen_makeupandhair)

Radhika Merchant in a Golden Manish Malhotra Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

Radhika Merchant in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Ghagra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Radhika Merchant Rocks a Colourful Fringe Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shereen (@shereenlovebug)

Radhika Merchant in a Tarun Tahiliani Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

