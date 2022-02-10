There's no one like Rihanna! After making the world go gaga by flaunting her baby bump for the first time, here she is again slaying it with yet another style storm. As while surfing the web, we bumped into a few pics of the mom-to-be from LA that see her in a sexy lacy top, pants, and animal print coat combo. Not to miss, the military cap and her perfect makeup. Wow is the word!

Rihanna Pics:

Rihanna out in LA last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AyTK22Us5d — FentyStats.com (@FentyStats) February 10, 2022

Stylish Mom-to-Be Rihanna:

rihanna looks so good 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RW6pklpZYL — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) February 10, 2022

