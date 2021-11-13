Nora Fatehi charmed her fans by sharing pictures of her outfit from the "Kusu Kusu" song from Satyameva Jayate 2. She donned an embellished bralette with a matching skirt for the song which was customised for her by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress looked stunning in the pictures.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Gorgeous!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)