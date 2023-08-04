After a brief hiatus from her cooking show Selena + Chef on HBO Max, Selena Gomez is making a delightful return to the kitchen. In true Selena fashion, she's not only serving up culinary expertise but also impeccable style. On Thursday, the actress and singer treated fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse on her Instagram Story. The photos revealed a festive kitchen adorned with lights and cameras. Dressed in a stunning white midi dress with puff sleeves, a dainty bow, and a ruched midsection, Selena exuded grace and elegance. Selena Gomez Hilariously Shouting ‘I Am Single’ While Watching a Soccer Game Will Make You Laugh Out Loud! (Watch Video). Check Out The Pictures Here:

Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

